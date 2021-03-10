Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake

Japanese illustrators expressed their gratitude for Taiwan's help in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake Japanese illustrators expressed their gratitude for Taiwan's help in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is hosting an exhibition to mark its friendship with Japan on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake, reports said Wednesday (March 10).

The show was the latest in a series of events including the design of a friendship logo last December and an exhibition by Japanese artist Nara Yoshitomo, CNA reported.

The latest event at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei City features photographs, cartoons, drawings, and artifacts from the disaster area of Northeast Japan hit by the March 11, 2011 earthquake, which was immediately followed by a tsunami and a nuclear disaster.

The exhibits symbolized the spirit of survival, focusing on both the disaster and the period of reconstruction in its wake, officials said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Taiwanese rock band Fire EX. will present a song they wrote about friendship with Japan at a related music market event at the Huashan Grasslands from March 13-14. The exhibition itself began Wednesday and will be open until March 21.