Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake

March 13-14 will also see music performances at Taipei's Huashan Grasslands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 20:06
Japanese illustrators expressed their gratitude for Taiwan's help in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake 

Japanese illustrators expressed their gratitude for Taiwan's help in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is hosting an exhibition to mark its friendship with Japan on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake, reports said Wednesday (March 10).

The show was the latest in a series of events including the design of a friendship logo last December and an exhibition by Japanese artist Nara Yoshitomo, CNA reported.

The latest event at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei City features photographs, cartoons, drawings, and artifacts from the disaster area of Northeast Japan hit by the March 11, 2011 earthquake, which was immediately followed by a tsunami and a nuclear disaster.

The exhibits symbolized the spirit of survival, focusing on both the disaster and the period of reconstruction in its wake, officials said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Taiwanese rock band Fire EX. will present a song they wrote about friendship with Japan at a related music market event at the Huashan Grasslands from March 13-14. The exhibition itself began Wednesday and will be open until March 21.
Fukushima
311
earthquake
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster
tsunami
Taiwan-Japan relations
Taiwan-Japan friendship
friendship exhibition
Huashan 1914 Creative Park
Fire EX.

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021/03/08 12:57
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
2021/03/06 15:13
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2021/03/04 23:19
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan
2021/03/02 17:41
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2021/02/22 10:33

Updated : 2021-03-10 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples