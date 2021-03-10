Alexa
ChipMOS REPORTS RECORD FEBRUARY 2021 REVENUE

By prnasia.com
2021/03/10 19:00
HSINCHU, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of February 2021. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.87 to US$1.00 as of February 26, 2021.

Revenue for the month of February 2021 was NT$1,957.4 million or US$70.2 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to February 2020 and a decrease of 9.5% compared to January. This represented a record level for the month of February, as the Company continues to benefit from strong demand and ASPs across its business. High-end DDIC test and memory lines remain at capacity and fully utilized, which continues the positive trends from 2020.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited),

February 2021

January 2021

February 2020

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,957.4

2,163.3

1,887.7

-9.5%

3.7%

Revenues

(US$ million)

70.2

77.6

67.7

-9.5%

3.7%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

Updated : 2021-03-10 21:06 GMT+08:00

