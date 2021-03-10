Alexa
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations

Carrefour Taipei branch cooks sour-smelling food into new dishes: Whistleblower

  486
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 19:41
(Facebook photo)

(Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Retail company Carrefour on Tuesday (March 9) responded to an accusation that one of its branches had been committing food safety violations, saying the company had launched an investigation into the incident.

A Facebook user who claimed to be an employee at a Carrefour branch in Taipei took to social media to accuse a supervisor in the cooked food department of demanding unsold roasted chicken and braised dishes be kept in refrigerators overnight, reheated, and sold the next day, in violation of the company’s rules, CNA reported.

The whistleblower added that the supervisor demanded sour-smelling cooked foods be washed and made into braised dishes for sale with high amounts of spice and salt.

Carrefour issued a statement on Tuesday night in response, saying food safety is the company’s priority and it would not allow suppliers or employees to make compromises injurious to the health of consumers.

Taipei City’s Department of Health, which received a complaint of the same nature last week, went to the store to investigate on March 4, according to Carrefour. The company added it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Carrefour also said its quality assurance team was stationed at the relevant store to investigate and that the supervisor had been suspended for the duration of the inquiry.

The company added it would retrain the employees of the cooked food department.
Carrefour
Taiwan
food safety
violations

Updated : 2021-03-10 21:06 GMT+08:00

