Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greenpeace protests ECB's loans for carbon-heavy industries

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 16:37
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...
Two activist of environmental organization Greenpeace have unrolled a banner on a roof of a side building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, G...
An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...

An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...

An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...

Two activist of environmental organization Greenpeace have unrolled a banner on a roof of a side building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, G...

An activist of environmental organization Greenpeace flies with a motorized paraglider past the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Greenpeace activists landed on the roof of a European Central Bank building Wednesday to drop a banner protesting the financial institution's loans policy, which climate activists say favors heavily polluting industries.

Activists used a powered paraglider to reach the roof of the reception building at the ECB's Frankfurt headquarters before unfurling their banner reading "Stop funding climate killers."

Greenpeace said that a recent study showed the bank gives companies that produce large amounts of greenhouse gases better risk ratings, while climate-friendly industries are burdened with a greater margin between the market value of their assets and the value ascribed to it by the ECB.

The environmental group accused the bank of “systematically undermining climate protection.”

The ECB confirmed the activists had landed on its roof and said police were called.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges faced by mankind this century," the bank said. “The ECB is contributing to the response within its mandate as a central bank, acting in step with those responsible for climate policy.”

The ECB said it was "conducting a review of its strategy which includes an in-depth analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis across all ECB policy areas.”

The bank said earlier this year that it is setting up a dedicated unit to coordinate measures against climate change across its work.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Updated : 2021-03-10 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples