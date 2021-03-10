Rebar falls on street during Taipei Dome construction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bundle of steel rebar fell on a street in the capital early Sunday morning (March 7) during the construction of the Taipei Dome, forcing the city government to suspend the project and launch an investigation.

In a video shared by Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) on Wednesday (March 10), a crane at the Taipei Dome construction site can be seen carrying a heavy load of rebar at 8 a.m. on Sunday before dropping it onto Guangfu South Road. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing through the usually congested artery at the time.

Hsu pointed out that officials from the Taipei City Construction Management Office were unaware of the falling rebar when she approached them. She also said there was no record of the potentially fatal incident in the city government's daily construction report.

In response, Taipei Dome Preparatory Office Deputy Director Chen Shih-hao (陳世浩) admitted that he had only learned about the incident Tuesday afternoon. He said the city government has ordered the project's main contractor, Farglory Group, to suspend construction until all safety concerns have been addressed.

Chen also explained that individual construction contractors are responsible for documenting incidents that could delay the project in their daily reports. He noted that Farglory will be penalized if it is found to have omitted Sunday's incident on purpose.

Meanwhile, Farglory Spokesperson Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) confirmed that the rebar had fallen outside the construction area on Sunday. He apologized on behalf of the company and promised that it will enhance its safety protocols to avoid similar mistakes in the future.







Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (left) speaks during press conference on Wednesday. (CNA photo)



Construction fence damaged by falling rebar. (CNA photo)