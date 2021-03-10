Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021

Electronics giant aiming for US$10 billion in revenue in Vietnam this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 16:46
Foxconn is expanding rapidly in Vietnam 

Foxconn is expanding rapidly in Vietnam  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, will invest US$700 million (NT$19.83 billion) in Vietnam in 2021, while its revenue in the communist country could reach US$10 billion, reports said Wednesday (March 10).

Foxconn already invested US$1.5 billion in Vietnam by the end of 2020, but its latest plan would add 10,000 jobs this year, CNA reported.

One of the company’s projects is a US$270-million Fukang Technology Company factory in the northern province of Bac Giang, invested in by Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd., according to Viet Nam News. The plan received an investment license from the provincial government.

The factory will eventually produce 8 million computers per year, including iPads and MacBooks, apparently a result of Apple Inc. requesting that its suppliers move their production lines out of China.

Foxconn’s total revenue in Vietnam amounted to US$3 billion in 2019, US$6 billion in 2020, and could top US$10 billion this year, with US$40 billion mentioned as a target to reach within the next three to five years.
Foxconn
Foxconn Technology Group
Vietnam
Apple
iPad
MacBook
Bac Giang

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnam reports one COVID case imported from Taiwan
Vietnam reports one COVID case imported from Taiwan
2021/03/06 17:42
MIH Open Platform E-car to become 'extension of home': Taiwan Foxconn
MIH Open Platform E-car to become 'extension of home': Taiwan Foxconn
2021/02/28 16:00
British woman tests positive for COVID again after arriving in Taiwan
British woman tests positive for COVID again after arriving in Taiwan
2021/02/27 17:17
Taiwan’s Foxconn teams up with Fisker on electric vehicle
Taiwan’s Foxconn teams up with Fisker on electric vehicle
2021/02/25 14:41
China should honor pledge to share Mekong River data with neighbors: US
China should honor pledge to share Mekong River data with neighbors: US
2021/02/24 17:34

Updated : 2021-03-10 18:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples