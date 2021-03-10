Photo of the Day: Taiwanese Bernie Sanders seen at Costco

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man seen napping in a Taipei Costco has drawn lots of laughs from netizens for his appearance and pose, which bring to mind the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme.

While shopping in a Costco in Taipei's Neihu District on March 4, Reddit user didilidum spotted a bespectacled elderly man napping in a chair meant for display while wearing a facemask, winter coat, black pants, and gray tennis shoes. The way that the man's arms and legs were snugly crossed closely resembled the posture of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

In the original photo, captured by photojournalist Brendan Smialowski, Sanders was seen in a folding chair wearing a thick brown coat, enormous mittens, black pants, and brown leather shoes at a significant social distance from any other attendee at Biden's inauguration on Jan. 21. As Sanders was wearing a face mask, it is difficult to discern his actual facial expression, but his furrowed eyebrows make appear as though he is frustrated about attending his political rival's crowning and eager for the ordeal to come to a swift end.

The next day, Penn State Ph.D. student Ashley Smalls posted the photo on Twitter with the caption "This could've been an email." The tweet soon gained 1.1 million likes, 138,000 retweets, and over 2,000 comments, and the Bernie Sanders inauguration day meme was born.



Taiwanese take on Bernie Sanders meme. (Reddit, didilidum image)