Southwest Taiwan city encourages public to check out its kapok flowers

Blooming kapok flowers along Nan Route No. 27 in Tainan's Jiangjun District (Tainan City Bureau of Tourism photo) Blooming kapok flowers along Nan Route No. 27 in Tainan's Jiangjun District (Tainan City Bureau of Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan’s Tourism Bureau encouraged the public Tuesday (March 9) to head to the city's outskirts to view its flowering kapok trees.

In a press release, the bureau recommended rural Baihe District’s Linchupi (林初埤) and Jiangjun District’s Lingziliao (苓子寮) to see the flowers.

The kapok blossoms along Linchupi Kapok Road, once hailed as one of the top 15 flower roads in the world, attract hoards of visitors and photographers every year during flower season.

The Baihe District Office said Tuesday that the kapok flowers at Linchupi and around Nan Route No. 90 (南90) have already reached full bloom, while those along the main flower road have reached 60 percent.

The office urged the public to come as early as possible before flower season ends on March 21. For the bus schedule, check here. For activities and other information related to the flowers, check the office’s website.

Referring to Jiangjun District as the “hometown of kapok flowers,” the city’s tourism bureau said there are 3,000 kapok trees in the district, most of which are concentrated along seven local roads — Nan Route No. 1, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, and 28 — as well as along the outer ring road north of the Lingziliao community.

Provincial Highway No. 19’s Taiwan Poetry Road section in Yanshuei District is also a good spot for taking in the seas of the red-orange flowers, the bureau said, adding that about 30 percent of the kapok flowers have opened.



Blooming kapok flowers at Linchupi. (Baihe District Office photos)



Kapok flowers blooming along Nan Route 21 near Jiangjun Junior High School. (Tainan Bureau of Tourism photo)