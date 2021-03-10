Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from Philippines

Army doctors prepare to inject China's Sinovac vaccine during start of vaccination at Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines. Army doctors prepare to inject China's Sinovac vaccine during start of vaccination at Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 10) confirmed one COVID-19 infection imported from the Philippines.

During a press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one imported infection, raising the country's total number of cases to 978. The latest case is a male Filipino migrant worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for employment.

Before traveling to Taiwan, case No. 979 had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight. Chen said that when the man arrived on Feb. 22, he did not report any symptoms of the virus and was sent directly to a quarantine center.

However, on March 4, he began to experience a mild cough and a fever. Personnel at his quarantine center arranged for him to go to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test, and he was diagnosed on March 10.

Because the man did not come in contact with anyone else during his quarantine and the medical personnel who tested and treated him wore adequate protective equipment, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 179,243 COVID-19 tests, with 177,322 coming back negative. Out of the 978 officially confirmed cases, 862 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 936 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 32 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

The CECC reminds the public that if they experience a fever, cough, or other symptoms of discomfort when arriving from abroad, they should notify airport and port quarantine personnel and cooperate with epidemic prevention measures. If they experience suspicious symptoms during their quarantine, they are advised to contact the health department or a local healthcare center and avoid public transportation.

When seeking medical treatment, people should be sure to inform the doctor of their travel history, occupation, and contact history, and compile a TOCC (travel, occupation, contact, and cluster) report for timely diagnosis and notification. For more information, visit the CDC website or call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (or 0800-001922).