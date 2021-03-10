Alexa
Taiwanese pineapples in spotlight at Foodex Japan 2021

Japanese official plans on gifting Prime Minister Suga with pineapple from Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 15:33
Deputy Representative to Japan Tsai Ming-yao (left), Japan's Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Minoru Kihara (center)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's pineapples have become a star at Japan's International Food and Beverage Exhibition (Foodex Japan 2021) as Japanese consumers show support for the fruit following China's import ban.

Hailed as the largest agri-food fair in the Asia-Pacific, Foodex Japan 2021 opened Tuesday (March 9) in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba and will run until March 12. Approximately 3,500 enterprises from over 60 countries are featured at the exhibition, including 22 Taiwanese food companies.

Among Taiwan's domestically produced agricultural products being displayed at the show, pineapples have received the most attention. Even Kihara Minoru, special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, expressed his love for the fruit.

Accompanied by Taiwan's deputy representative to Japan, Tsai Ming-yao (蔡明耀), Kihara said China's unexpected ban on Taiwanese pineapples has become a trending topic in Japan. He said he is willing to assist Taiwan in overcoming the obstacle and that he intends to give the fruit to the prime minister as a gift.

Speaking at a local press interview, Taiwanese Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) thanked Kihara for his support. He stressed that Taiwanese pineapples are not only delicious but also good for boosting the immune system.

According to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), many visitors at Foodex Japan have inquired about Taiwan's golden diamond pineapples and pineapple desserts. Some Japanese buyers also showed interest in purchasing gift baskets featuring the fruit.

Taiwanese Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (right) with Japanese consumer. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese pineapples on display at Foodex Japan 2021. (CNA photo)
