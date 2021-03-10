Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word in Southland tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 13:08
Houston Baptist beats Incarnate Word in Southland tourney

KATY, Texas (AP) — Pedro Castro matched his career high with 21 points as No. 10 seed Houston Baptist beat seventh-seeded Incarnate Word 80-68 on Tuesday night. in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament.

Hunter Janacek had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (6-18). Zach Iyeyemi added 10 points. Jade Tse had seven points and nine assists. The Huskies move on to face No. 6 seed Lamar.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (8-14). Brandon Swaby added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-10 14:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples