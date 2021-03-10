Taiwan Jewish Community holds world's largest Purim celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 has prevented large social and religious gatherings in most countries, the Taiwan Jewish Community (TJC) was able to hold what was arguably the world's biggest legal Purim party of 2021 in late February.

The celebration fell on Saturday evening (Feb. 27), two days after the Jewish holiday, and it was attended by over 180 partygoers in Taipei, from toddlers to the TJC's spiritual leader, 102-year-old Rabbi Ephraim F. Einhorn. The party was made possible in Taiwan due to the country's successful outbreak mitigation and containment strategy, said TJC President Benjamin Schwall.

For Jews in Taiwan, the party was held to celebrate not only the victory over Haman’s evil intentions in ancient Shushan, according to the tradition, "but also their good fortune in living in a place where the pandemic has been kept at bay," Schwall added.

Many of the revelers dressed up to attend, including as Moses carrying two newly printed tablets, as the Cat in the Hat, as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, as various Harry Potter characters, and as an assortment of clowns, princesses, zombies, and others. The night started with an entertaining Purim shpiel that was acted — with the addition of rap and dancing — by a dozen of the community’s children.

The good-humored recreation of the Purim story with modern-day political overtones allowed the children to express their incipient thespian skills to a happy audience that roared its contempt for Haman at every mention of his name.

The shpiel was followed by a young Taiwanese magician who captivated the audience, especially the kids, with his tricks and balloon-making. Young archers delighted in shooting balloon bows and arrows. A Jewish holiday-themed buffet dinner was provided later on.

TJC members come from all walks of life, including businesspersons, diplomats, teachers, students, and others who are residing in Taiwan either long-term or for shorter stays. The population has expanded since the outbreak began in early 2020.



