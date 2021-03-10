Alexa
Cruz leads Fairfield past Manhattan in OT in MAAC opener

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 12:00
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 16 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 59-58 overtime win over Manhattan in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (8-16) and Taj Benning collared eight rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaspers (7-13), Samba Diallo scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and Warren Williams scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-10 13:27 GMT+08:00

