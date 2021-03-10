Alexa
Fiedler lifts Rice over Southern Miss 61-52 in C-USA tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 11:40
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Max Fiedler recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rice to a 61-52 win over Southern Mississippi in a first-round game of the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Fiedler buried 8 of 10-shot attempts. Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each scored 12 for Rice (14-12) and Quincy Olivari grabbed 10 rebounds.

DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (8-17), Tyler Stevenson scored 12 and Tae Hardy 11 with six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-10 13:27 GMT+08:00

