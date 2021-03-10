Taiwan’s TSMC to use Hsinchu R&D center to develop 3 nm process

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) clarified Tuesday (March 9) that its planned research and development center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township will be used to develop, not manufacture, its 3 nm chips.

TSMC released a statement after local media reports claimed it was planning to expand 3 nm process production to the Baoshan facility in addition to its facility in Tainan's Southern Taiwan Science Park amid soaring worldwide demand for chips, CNA reported.

The Taiwanese company said the R&D center is the first phase of its Baoshan investment, while the second phase of the project will involve construction of a 2 nm process fab. However, there is currently no set timetable for completion of the new wafer plant, as an environmental impact assessment is still pending.

Once the R&D center is finished, it is slated to begin operations later this year. The company plans to use the facility to develop its 3 nm and 2 nm processes. TSMC said it intends to hire around 8,000 R&D workers for the center.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker previously stated that its 3 nm chips are scheduled to enter risk production at its Tainan facilities later this year, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2022.