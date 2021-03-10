Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC to use Hsinchu R&D center to develop 3 nm process

TSMC denied reports it is setting up 3 nm chip fab in Hsinchu

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/10 12:41
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) clarified Tuesday (March 9) that its planned research and development center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township will be used to develop, not manufacture, its 3 nm chips.

TSMC released a statement after local media reports claimed it was planning to expand 3 nm process production to the Baoshan facility in addition to its facility in Tainan's Southern Taiwan Science Park amid soaring worldwide demand for chips, CNA reported.

The Taiwanese company said the R&D center is the first phase of its Baoshan investment, while the second phase of the project will involve construction of a 2 nm process fab. However, there is currently no set timetable for completion of the new wafer plant, as an environmental impact assessment is still pending.

Once the R&D center is finished, it is slated to begin operations later this year. The company plans to use the facility to develop its 3 nm and 2 nm processes. TSMC said it intends to hire around 8,000 R&D workers for the center.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker previously stated that its 3 nm chips are scheduled to enter risk production at its Tainan facilities later this year, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2022.
TSMC
TSMC Baoshan R&D center
TSMC Tainan
TSMC 3 nm

RELATED ARTICLES

Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
2021/03/05 15:25
Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge
Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge
2021/03/05 14:54
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
2021/02/28 12:48
Semiconductor project in north Taiwan held up by environmental concerns
Semiconductor project in north Taiwan held up by environmental concerns
2021/02/26 14:47
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
2021/02/23 15:40

Updated : 2021-03-10 13:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples