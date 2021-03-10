Jakub Vrana scores twice, Capitals beat Devils in overtime

New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood stops the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tue... New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood stops the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) defends on a shot by New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) during the first period of an NHL hoc... Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) defends on a shot by New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) and Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collide along the boards during the first period o... New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) and Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) stops the puck next to Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) during the first period of an NHL ... New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) stops the puck next to Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game ag... Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, center, works for the puck against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and right wing Garnet Hatha... New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, center, works for the puck against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) and right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Wash... New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) shoots during the first period of the tema's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, ... Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) shoots during the first period of the tema's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) compete for the puck during the second period of a... Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) deflects the puck on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second perio... Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) deflects the puck on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) during the second period o... Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, right, stops the puck in front to New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second peri... Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, right, stops the puck in front to New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) scuffles with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44), defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (70) and righ... Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) scuffles with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44), defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (70) and right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates his goal with right wing Richard Panik (14) and center Lars Eller (20) during the second pe... Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates his goal with right wing Richard Panik (14) and center Lars Eller (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, as New Jersey Devils defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (70) skates by, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.

Washington has won six of seven games, including two in a row since Tom Wilson was suspended for hitting Boston's Brandon Carlo in the head, but New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity. The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT.

T.J. Oshie ended a teamwide 0-for-12 power-play drought with a deflection goal, Vrana scored his first of the night 4-on-4 and Washington got goals from Daniel Sprong and Dmitry Orlov. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves on 31 shots and just held on amid the Devils' onslaught in the third.

After Janne Kuokkanen scored in the second period, Miles Wood, Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson beat Vanecek in the third to shock the Capitals. A timeout by first-year Washington coach Peter Laviolette after Sharangovich's goal wasn't enough to slow the momentum, and Severson tied it with 7:40 left in regulation.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 of the 30 shots in his second consecutive start for the Devils, two nights after a 40-save shutout at Boston. Vrana beat him 1:30 into the 3-on-3 OT to prevent the Devils from stringing together back-to-back wins.

SPRONG SPRUNG

Only in the lineup because Wilson is serving a seven-game suspension, Sprong scored his fourth goal of the season in his 14th time in a Capitals uniform.

“I’m a shooter, and if I get that opportunity to shoot, I’m going to let it go,” Sprong said.

JUGGLING GOALIES

Washington turned to Vanecek despite Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 of 37 shots in a victory at Philadelphia, while New Jersey went right back to Wedgewood instead of undisputed No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

Laviolette said, “There’s no real plan” with his goaltenders but sounded content to give the benefit of the doubt to Vanecek, who started 15 of 16 games while Samsonov battled COVID-19.

“Vitek has been here for us,” Laviolette said. “He’s been reliable. He’s done a good job. He’s given us a chance to win hockey games.”

Before facing the Bruins on Sunday, Wedgewood hadn’t played since a string of five consecutive starts in January. The 28-year-old journeyman’s play has surprised veteran coach Lindy Ruff, who’s in his first season with the Devils.

“He’s a guy that has battled hard to stay in the game, to get the opportunity,” Ruff said. “I’ve really liked how hard he’s worked in practice. His work ethic during the time he didn’t play, from his last start to that start in Boston, didn’t skip a beat. I haven’t seen him with a down day discouraged. (He) just kept working.”

