Only 18% of Taiwanese have international travel plans this year

New survey finds majority of Taiwanese hesitant to resume international travel.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 18 percent of Taiwanese have plans to travel outside the country in 2021, according to a poll released last week.

As the demand for travel returns following the launch of mass vaccination programs around the world, a survey commissioned by Airbnb has found that most Taiwanese are hesitant about resuming international travel. Despite the country's success containing the pandemic, 67 percent of Taiwanese said they have no intention to travel abroad by the end of the year.

In contrast, nearly 60 percent of Indians said they have booked, arranged, or are looking forward to overseas travel in 2021. Meanwhile, 52 percent of Thais and 51 percent of New Zealanders showed an interest in resuming travel.

When making travel plans, facility cleanliness and safety remain Taiwanese travelers' primary considerations. Affordability, hospitality, and homeliness are also valued.

The survey found that only 22 percent of Taiwanese respondents are willing to spend 50 percent more than usual for their first post-pandemic trip. Nearly 70 percent also indicated that the global outbreak has made them feel "distant from the rest of the world."

A total of 1,002 samples were collected in Taiwan from Feb. 2-10 through online questionnaires. The eight other countries surveyed were Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.