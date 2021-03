WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Tuesday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $1,835,490 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Madison Keys (11), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (15), Estonia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-1.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (10), Belgium, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 3-4, ret.

Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-3, 6-0.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-7 (1), 6-0, 10-6.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, def. Eden Silva, Britain, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.