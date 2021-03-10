AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster

A broken window of a former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefectur... A broken window of a former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A staff member walks near a broken grass inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kata... A staff member walks near a broken grass inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021. For nearly a decade, Japanese hotel Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A staff member walks inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytell... A staff member walks inside of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Former local Disaster Prevention Center where 43 workers died and ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen from a bus window during the "Kata... Former local Disaster Prevention Center where 43 workers died and ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen from a bus window during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021. Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo holds daily tours for their hotel guests and visitors, taking them for a bus ride around various landmarks throughout the town for an hour. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, waves to a "Kataribe," or "storytelling," tour bus in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefect... Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, waves to a "Kataribe," or "storytelling," tour bus in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. For nearly a decade, the Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A guide and participants stand at the roof top of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "K... A guide and participants stand at the roof top of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo holds daily tours for their hotel guests and visitors, taking them for a bus ride around various landmarks throughout the town for an hour. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A guide and participants walk in front of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe,... A guide and participants walk in front of former wedding ceremony hall "Takano Kaikan" ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021. Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo holds daily tours for their hotel guests and visitors, taking them for a bus ride around various landmarks throughout the town for an hour. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells his experience of 2011 tsunami disaster in the area to participants during th... Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells his experience of 2011 tsunami disaster in the area to participants during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling," bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. For nearly a decade, the Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells his experience of 2011 tsunami disaster in the area to participants inside a ... Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo, tells his experience of 2011 tsunami disaster in the area to participants inside a bus during the "Kataribe," or "storytelling" bus tours in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo holds daily tours for their hotel guests and visitors, taking them for a bus ride around various landmarks throughout the town for an hour. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MINAMISANRIKU, Japan (AP) — For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011.

The 9.1 magnitude earthquake and the tsunami it generated on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and devastated the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.

“I want everyone to know that unexpected disasters can happen. I think it is our job as people who experienced the (tsunami) to share that,” said Fumio Ito, head of public relations at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo and one of nine staff members who lead the daily hour-long bus tours.

The bus stops at a former school that was damaged by the tsunami, a disaster prevention center where 43 workers died and a former wedding ceremony hall.

Since the tours began, they have had about 400,000 participants, some repeat visitors, according to the hotel.

“He taught me a different perspective,” said Chieko Yoshida, who took a tour given by Ito. “To hear the voice of someone who experienced this in reality is very important.”

Ito was at a customer’s home when the quake hit. He immediately began making his way to the hotel but soon found it impossible as the water began to rise.

“I could see that my house had probably washed away. There was nothing in front of me,” said Ito, who lost three friends in the tsunami. “I had nowhere to be safe, so I went up into the mountains.”