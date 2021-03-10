4-day trip from Taiwan to Palau to cost NT$80,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan negotiates with diplomatic ally Palau on a travel bubble, travel agencies report that the cost of a four-day trip to the island country will rise by 166 percent to NT$80,000 (US$2,821).

The Ministry of Health and Welfare, Central Epidemic Command Center, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) are in discussions with the Palauan government on setting up a travel bubble as soon as April. During a press conference on Tuesday (March 9), Larry Tseng (曾瑞利), head of MOFA's Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said negotiations should conclude in mid to late March.

Tseng was cited by CNA as saying that the bubble will consist of eight flights to Palau per week. Each flight will only be able to transport 200 passengers, thus only 1,600 passengers will be able to fly to the Pacific island nation each week.

Those in Taiwan wishing to take part in the travel bubble must join a tour group on a 4-day and 3-night itinerary. Taiwanese travel agencies say this trip will rise from the pre-pandemic price of about NT$30,000 to NT$50,000, according to CTS.

However, once health insurance and numerous testing fees are factored in, the cost could rise to NT$80,000, reported UDN. Before departure, passengers will need to go to a designated hospital to undergo a total of three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus tests, and the facility will then send the reports to the Taiwan Testing and Certification Center.

Upon arrival in Palau, passengers must undergo screening for coronavirus antibodies. When the travelers return to Taiwan, they will need to quarantine for five days.

Once their quarantine concludes, they will be tested again for the coronavirus, and if the result is negative, they must then commence self-health monitoring.