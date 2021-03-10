Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, US, Japan to hold disaster relief seminar

UK will attend Global Cooperation and Training Framework event for 1st time Wednesday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/10 11:36
AIT Director Christensen (left), Taiwanese Foreign Minister Wu (center), Japanese representative Izumi. (MOFA photo)

AIT Director Christensen (left), Taiwanese Foreign Minister Wu (center), Japanese representative Izumi. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The opening ceremony of the Taiwan-U.S.-Japan Global Cooperation and Training Framework’s (GCTF) seminar on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will be held Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The conference, titled “Building the Resilience of Nations and Communities to Disasters,” will be attended by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and the American, Japanese, and British representatives. This is the first time the U.K. has participated in a GCTF activity.

Taiwan and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the GCTF in June 2015. Through the platform, Taiwan can use its strengths and expertise to address global issues of concern to member countries.

The GCTF holds training programs aimed to enhance multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and officials and experts from around the region are invited to take part to strengthen capacity-building.

Japan joined the framework as its third member in 2019. Since then, the GCTF has invited additional members on an annually rotating basis. In 2019, this was Sweden and Australia; in 2020 it was the Netherlands.

According to MOFA, the GCTF has hosted 29 international seminars on topics of common concern to Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan, inviting nearly 1,600 government officials and experts from 68 countries around the world.
Taiwan
U.S.
Japan
GCTF
MOFA
Global Cooperation and Training Framework
humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
Two Taiwanese companies accused of recruiting semiconductor talent for China
2021/03/09 20:55
Constitutional Court takes up indigenous Taiwanese hunting rights
Constitutional Court takes up indigenous Taiwanese hunting rights
2021/03/09 17:45
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021
2021/03/09 17:25
Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
2021/03/09 17:13
US says Taiwan stance remains clear and unchanged
US says Taiwan stance remains clear and unchanged
2021/03/09 13:23

Updated : 2021-03-10 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples