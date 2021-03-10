Alexa
Ross scores 15 to carry Iona past Quinnipiac 72-48 in MAAC

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 08:56
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had 15 points as ninth-seeded Iona easily defeated eighth-seeded Quinnipiac 72-48 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Tuesday.

Asante Gist had 12 points for Iona (9-5), which faces regular-season champion Siena in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Dwayne Koroma added 10 points. Nelly Junior Joseph had nine rebounds. Berrick JeanLouis tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

Savion Lewis had eight assists for the Bobcats (9-13), who had no player score more than seven points and shot 28%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-10 10:24 GMT+08:00

