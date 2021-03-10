Porto into CL quarterfinals despite 3-2 loss at Juventus

Porto's Sergio Oliveira, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match be... Porto's Sergio Oliveira, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to stop Porto's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Ju... Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to stop Porto's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Porto players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto ... Porto players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tues... Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Porto's Sergio Oliveira celebrates, with Luis Diaz, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, ... Porto's Sergio Oliveira celebrates, with Luis Diaz, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Sérgio Oliveira scored in extra time to send 10-man Porto into the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite a thrilling 3-2 loss at Juventus on Tuesday.

Porto, which played most of the second leg at a numerical disadvantage after Mehdi Taremi’s sending off, progressed on away goals after the matchup ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Sérgio Oliveira also netted Porto’s first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra time.

Porto appeared to have all but won it before Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

