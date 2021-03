Predators add captain Roman Josi to injured reserve list

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates the goal by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) in the first period against the ... Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates the goal by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) in the first period against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Nashville Predators' injury bug now has hit captain Roman Josi, who is week to week with an upper-body injury.

The Predators announced the update Tuesday shortly before a game at Carolina.

Josi took a high stick from Denis Gurianov Dallas 2:46 into the third period that drew blood on Josi's face. Josi stayed in the game and scored the winning goal Sunday night in a 4-3 shootout victory in Dallas.

The captain becomes the fourth Nashville player on injured reserve within the past week. Nashville put defenseman Ryan Ellis on the list for up to six weeks with an upper-body injury on March 2, the same day the Predators put forward Luke Kunin on it for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Goalie Juuse Saros was put on injured reserve March 4 with an upper-body injury, then forward Matt Duchene went on it March 6 with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

The Predators also recalled forwards Mathieu Olivier and Rem Pitlick and defenseman Jeremy Davies from the taxi squad.

