AP source: Bills center Mitch Morse agrees to $2M pay cut

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/10 06:04
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse agreed to take a $2 million pay cut to secure his spot on the roster and help the team free up much-needed space under the salary cap, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

In restructuring his contract, Morse has an opportunity to recoup most of the lost salary through incentives, the person said speaking on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce the move.

Morse was due to make a little more than $7 million in base salary in the third season of the four-year, $44.5 million contract he signed in free agency and made him among the NFL’s top-paid centers. He signed with Buffalo after being a four-year starter in Kansas City.

Morse was limited to playing 14 games this past season and 30 overall in two seasons with the Bills. He missed one game after sustaining the fifth documented concussion of his career. He then dressed but did not play the following week.

Buffalo entered the offseason with general manager Brandon Beane saying the team had little room available under the projected salary cap of $180 million.

Updated : 2021-03-10 07:25 GMT+08:00

