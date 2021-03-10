Receivers Godwin, Robinson top franchise tag list

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff stands on the sideline prior to an NFL foot... FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, in Landover, Md. On Monday, March 8, 2021, Washington announced they've placed the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff for a second consecutive year. Scherff is coming off his first All-Pro season. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during t... FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Jets placed the franchise tag on Maye, a steady playmaker and leader with whom the team hopes to work out a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FILE In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an an NFL ... FILE In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an an NFL football game in Denver. Simmons is the first player franchise tagged in 2021. NFL teams have until Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET to use their franchise tag to prevent a pending free agent from hitting the open market. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds, File)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin during the first half of t... Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a diving catch in front of Kansas City Ch... FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a diving catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. That was never more of a consideration than this year, with the salary cap decreasing by, for now, $18 million. That's the first time the cap has gone down, which is due to lost revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

The big money that accompanies franchise tags for the 2021 season is going to receivers, safeties and linemen.

No running backs. No tight ends. No linebackers. And, with Dak Prescott reaching agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a new four-year deal, no quarterbacks.

So wideouts Chris Godwin, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, and Chicago's Allen Robinson were tagged just before Tuesday's NFL deadline. So were tackles Taylor Moton of Carolina and Cam Robinson of Jacksonville, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams of the New York Giants.

Previously announced as tagged players were safeties Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff by Washington.

While none of them is in line for the $160 million, four-year contract — with a record $66 million signing bonus — that Prescott got, they all will bring home hefty paychecks.

Williams, Scherff and Simmons were tagged for a second straight year. Barring their teams working out long-term deals by July 15, they will earn about $19 million, $18 million and $13.7 million, respectively.

Godwin, a budding star with the Buccaneers — so much so that the team apparently will allow top linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David to test the open waters — and the veteran Allen Robinson will be paid approximately $16.4 million apiece in 2021.

The going rate for safeties under their first tag is around $10.5 million, which Maye will make in New Jersey. Moton and Cam Robinson will come in at about $14 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL