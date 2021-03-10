Alexa
Del Taco, NVIDIA rise; Stitch Fix, Acadia fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 05:24
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up 16 cents to $11.12.

The restaurant chain's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $20.76 to $25.02.

The Food and Drug Administration questioned the biotechnology company's application to expand the use of a psychosis drug.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $19.29 to $49.23.

Investors were disappointed by the fashion subscription service's revenue forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.86 to $71.82.

The sporting goods retailer's profit forecast for the year disappointed investors.

NVIDIA Corp., up $37.24 to $500.81.

The chipmaker gained ground as technology stocks rebounded from a slump.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 49 cents to $19.99.

The gold producer's stock jumped along with the price of gold.

Assurant Inc., up $1.12 to $134.92.

The risk management and insurance company is selling a unit to CUNA Mutual Group for $1.3 billion in cash.

The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc., up $2.39 to $82.58.

The children’s clothing chain reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Updated : 2021-03-10 07:23 GMT+08:00

