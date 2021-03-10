Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/10 05:07
Steelers sign LB Marcus Allen to 1-year contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Allen is staying in Pittsburgh. And staying at linebacker too.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday they have signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Allen had been an exclusive rights free agent.

The 24-year-old Allen played in 14 games in 2021 after being moved from safety to inside linebacker in the preseason because of depth issues at the position. The team called Allen a “linebacker” when it announced the signing.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, made two starts last season and had a career-high with 30 tackles.

Updated : 2021-03-10 07:23 GMT+08:00

