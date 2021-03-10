Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/10 04:34
Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel voted 25-1 on Tuesday to remove the Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission agreed to move the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to the Tennessee State Museum, saying that facility is better equipped to provide the appropriate context.

The committee enumerated several reasons for the move, including that the interest of commemorating a long-dead historical figure was outweighed by the interest of thousands of citizens who find the commemoration hurtful.

Winter weather delayed discussion on the item that had been scheduled for last month. Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War and later became a Klan leader.

Updated : 2021-03-10 05:58 GMT+08:00

