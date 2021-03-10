Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/10 04:54
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $64.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 72 cents to $67.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.05 a gallon. April heating was unchanged at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $38.90 to $1,716.90an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 91 cents to $26.18 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.47 Japanese yen from 108.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1901 from $1.1858.

Updated : 2021-03-10 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples