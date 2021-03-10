Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell lead historic DGA nominations

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/10 03:54
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows writer-director Chloé Zhao, left, and Frances McDormand, center, on the set of "Nomadland." (Searchl...

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows writer-director Chloé Zhao, left, and Frances McDormand, center, on the set of "Nomadland." (Searchl...

NEW YORK (AP) — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have been nominated for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild, marking the first time two women have ever competed for the guild's top honor.

The 73rd Annual DGA Awards, considered a strong indicator of directing honors at the Academy Awards, announced nominees Tuesday. In the more than seven decades of the awards, only nine times before had a female filmmaker been nominated for best director. Most recent was Greta Gerwig in 2018 for “Lady Bird.”

But on Tuesday, Zhao — widely considered the frontrunner for the directing Oscar — was nominated for her much-acclaimed “Nomadland," about a woman (Frances McDormand) traveling the American West while living in her van. Zhao recently became the second woman to ever win best director at the Golden Globes, and the first woman of Asian descent. She was joined in the DGA Awards by Fennell, who made her directorial debut with the black revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman.”

Also nominated were Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") and David Fincher ("Mank").

In the past 17 years, 15 DGA winners went on to win at the Oscars, though they diverged last year when Sam Mendes ("1917") was the guild's pick and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite") triumphed at the Academy Awards.

The DGA's first-time feature category was also atypically diverse, with three people of color among the nominees. Nominated were Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami...”), Fernando Frías de la Parra (“I’m No Longer Here”), Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”) and Florian Zeller (“The Father”).

The Directors Guild Awards will be held virtually April 20.

Updated : 2021-03-10 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples