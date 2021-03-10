Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants give DL Leonard Williams 2nd straight franchise tag

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 04:24
New York Giants' Leonard Williams, right, celebrates a sack with Dexter Lawrence (97) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dalla...

New York Giants' Leonard Williams, right, celebrates a sack with Dexter Lawrence (97) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dalla...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the second consecutive year, the New York Giants have given the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

The Giants applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday, just before the league deadline. He earned $16.1 million on the 2020 tag and a second franchise tag is worth 120% of the previous season’s contract. Unless the 26-year-old Leonard and the team reach a long-term deal by July 15, he will earn more than $19 million for the upcoming season.

Because the Giants used the non-exclusive tag, Leonard could sign elsewhere, but the Giants would get two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Williams, the first player the Giants have tagged twice, has flourished with the team after being acquired on Oct. 29, 2019, from the other local New York club, the Jets. He was the Jets' first draft pick, sixth overall, in 2015.

Williams had a team-leading 11 1-2 sacks in 2020, the most by a Giant since Jason Pierre-Paul’s 14 1-2 in 2014 and were 7 1-2 more than any of his teammates. He ranked third in the NFL with 30 quarterback hits and tied for sixth with 14 tackles for loss. Williams was fifth on the Giants with 57 tackles (29 solo).

His career totals include 323 tackles (164 solo), 29 sacks, 131 quarterback hits, 48 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven passes defensed and one interception.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-10 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples