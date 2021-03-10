Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on wives

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 03:14
Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on wives

MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.

A video widely circulated on social media shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden in the state's bootheel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.

In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage and admonished that they should look good for their husbands, adding, "it's important that he thinks you’re hot!

“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic – trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” Clark said, as a photo of the former first lady appeared behind him on a screen. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know ... maybe you’re a participation trophy.”

The church's website said Clark began his leave on March 2 and is seeking professional counseling.

A statement from the General Baptist Council of Associations, with which Clark's church is affiliated, also condemned Clark's sermon.

“General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason," the statement said.

Updated : 2021-03-10 04:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples