Tuesday At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica Santiago, Chile Purse: $325,270 Surface: Red clay SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Federico Coria (7), Argentina, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Federico Delbonis (8), Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-3.