Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 01:25
Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — A police standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours ended with a family reunited, a hostage taker dead and a bomb squad searching a home for explosive devices, police said Tuesday.

Three of the four people in the home were held as hostages during the ordeal, and the last hostage was safely released early Tuesday. A member of the state police tactical team used deadly force during the standoff, officials said.

Afterward, the bomb squad dealt with “multiple explosive devices” that were left inside the home, State Police Lt. Jason Madore told reporters.

The hostage taker was identified as Donald White, 44, of Jay; investigators declined to say whether he knew the people in the home.

The state trooper who used deadly force was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, during the investigation, Madore said. The medical examiner will determine how White died, he said.

Local police said they were met with a “dangerous situation” when they arrived Monday morning, and state police responded with a tactical team, bomb squad and crisis negotiator. Eventually, county and federal law enforcement officials joined others at the scene.

Four people were in the home when the intruder entered, but only one was held through Monday evening. That hostage was released early Tuesday and reunited with family, officials said.

The Spruce Mountain School District closed schools Monday because the school resource officer was concerned that the suspect might have planted a bomb, Superintendent Scott Albert told News Center Maine.

A Walmart store in Farmington was also evacuated because of a bomb threat, but it was unclear if that was related, officials said.

Updated : 2021-03-10 02:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples