Roger Vonlanthen, Swiss player in World Cup epic, dies at 89

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 01:10
Roger Vonlanthen, Swiss player in World Cup epic, dies at 89

GENEVA (AP) — Roger Vonlanthen, the last surviving member of the Switzerland team that in 1954 played in the highest-scoring World Cup match, has died. He was 89.

The Swiss soccer federation said Tuesday that the former Inter Milan forward died in July at his home near Geneva. News of Vonlanthen's death was not previously reported.

At the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, the host nation lost to Austria 7-5 in the quarterfinals in 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) heat in Lausanne. The Swiss led 3-0 by the 19th minute but trailed 5-3 only 15 minutes later.

Vonlanthen also played for Switzerland at the 1962 World Cup in Chile and later coached the national team for two years. He was fired after the team failed to qualify for the 1980 European Championship.

Updated : 2021-03-10 02:52 GMT+08:00

