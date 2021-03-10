Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

By Associated Press
2021/03/10 00:14
Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

BRUSSELS (AP) — The rainbow flag of the LGBT community flew outside the Belgian prime minister's office on Tuesday as suspicions remained that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing.

“In our country, there is no place for hatred. Love wins," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a tweet accompanying views of the flag. At the same time, investigators were homing in on three minors they believe could be linked to the killing of the 42-year-old gay man.

His body was found in a park close to Antwerp. Media reported he had been lured there through a dating app. The prosecutor's office could not yet link the killing directly to a hate crime and kept its options open, including a possible motive of armed robbery.

The crime, though, touched a nerve in the nation of 11.5 million.

De Croo said he felt “disgust. If it turns out that that person has been trapped based on his sexuality, this would be unacceptable. This is all that we as a society have to revolt against."

De Croo has been a strong proponent of the rights of women, minorities and the LGBT community throughout his political career.

It would not be the first such hate crime in Belgium. Nine years ago, four men killed a gay man in Liege. Three of them were give life sentences.

Updated : 2021-03-10 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
Foreign YouTubers go bananas over Taiwan's pineapples
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days
New Taipei pet shop refuses refund after NT$57,000 husky dies in 10 days