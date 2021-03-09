Alexa
The Latest: Ohio State halts football workouts due to virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/09 23:25
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, right, waits on the mound to be removed by manager Mike Shildt (8) as catcher Andrew Knizner watc...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Ohio State has halted football team workouts for a week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school said Tuesday that team activities would pause and administrative offices in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center would close “out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.”

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open spring practice on March 19.

“We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing, and we will remain vigilant in those areas.”

Updated : 2021-03-10 01:21 GMT+08:00

