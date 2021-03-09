All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56 Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76 Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54 Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75 Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63 New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66 Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64 Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70 Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80 Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85 Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82 Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58 Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75 Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71 Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82 Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69 Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1, SO

Minnesota 2, Vegas 0

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.