All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56 10-0-2 5-6-2 7-2-1 Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76 7-3-2 7-3-2 7-2-1 Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54 6-2-1 7-4-2 4-5-1 Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75 10-2-0 4-7-1 7-3-0 Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69 6-3-2 6-4-1 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63 5-6-2 5-4-1 6-4-0 New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66 2-9-1 6-2-1 2-8-0 Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75 2-7-2 4-7-1 2-7-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48 9-1-0 8-3-2 7-2-1 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64 8-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0 Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70 7-3-3 8-2-1 5-3-2 Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80 7-4-2 6-4-3 6-3-1 Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85 6-4-3 4-7-2 3-6-1 Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82 7-7-0 4-7-0 5-5-0 Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54 5-3-4 2-5-1 2-6-2 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87 4-6-2 3-10-1 3-6-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47 10-2-1 6-3-0 7-3-0 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 4-6-2 10-2-2 5-3-2 Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60 6-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58 6-4-1 7-4-1 5-4-1 Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75 7-7-3 5-3-0 5-4-1 Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71 4-3-4 6-5-2 5-2-3 Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81 4-7-3 4-5-3 2-5-3 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88 3-5-1 6-6-2 4-4-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63 9-3-1 9-3-1 7-3-0 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82 8-8-0 8-3-0 7-3-0 Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69 9-4-1 6-4-0 7-3-0 Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68 5-5-1 6-1-6 3-2-5 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94 8-6-2 4-9-0 5-4-1 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 5-4-1 6-8-2 3-5-2 Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108 5-6-1 4-12-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1, SO

Minnesota 2, Vegas 0

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.