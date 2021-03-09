All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|73
|56
|10-0-2
|5-6-2
|7-2-1
|Washington
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|79
|76
|7-3-2
|7-3-2
|7-2-1
|Boston
|22
|13
|6
|3
|29
|65
|54
|6-2-1
|7-4-2
|4-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|77
|75
|10-2-0
|4-7-1
|7-3-0
|Philadelphia
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|71
|69
|6-3-2
|6-4-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|66
|63
|5-6-2
|5-4-1
|6-4-0
|New Jersey
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|51
|66
|2-9-1
|6-2-1
|2-8-0
|Buffalo
|23
|6
|14
|3
|15
|52
|75
|2-7-2
|4-7-1
|2-7-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Tampa Bay
|23
|17
|4
|2
|36
|83
|48
|9-1-0
|8-3-2
|7-2-1
|Carolina
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|85
|64
|8-1-1
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Florida
|24
|15
|5
|4
|34
|80
|70
|7-3-3
|8-2-1
|5-3-2
|Chicago
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|82
|80
|7-4-2
|6-4-3
|6-3-1
|Columbus
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|69
|85
|6-4-3
|4-7-2
|3-6-1
|Nashville
|25
|11
|14
|0
|22
|61
|82
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Dallas
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|56
|54
|5-3-4
|2-5-1
|2-6-2
|Detroit
|26
|7
|16
|3
|17
|54
|87
|4-6-2
|3-10-1
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|22
|16
|5
|1
|33
|70
|47
|10-2-1
|6-3-0
|7-3-0
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|83
|82
|4-6-2
|10-2-2
|5-3-2
|Minnesota
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|71
|60
|6-3-0
|8-5-1
|7-2-1
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|70
|58
|6-4-1
|7-4-1
|5-4-1
|Arizona
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|68
|75
|7-7-3
|5-3-0
|5-4-1
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|8
|6
|26
|73
|71
|4-3-4
|6-5-2
|5-2-3
|Anaheim
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|61
|81
|4-7-3
|4-5-3
|2-5-3
|San Jose
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|66
|88
|3-5-1
|6-6-2
|4-4-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|26
|18
|6
|2
|38
|90
|63
|9-3-1
|9-3-1
|7-3-0
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|86
|82
|8-8-0
|8-3-0
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|79
|69
|9-4-1
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Montreal
|24
|11
|6
|7
|29
|79
|68
|5-5-1
|6-1-6
|3-2-5
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|83
|94
|8-6-2
|4-9-0
|5-4-1
|Calgary
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|71
|80
|5-4-1
|6-8-2
|3-5-2
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|18
|1
|19
|76
|108
|5-6-1
|4-12-0
|5-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 5, OT
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1, SO
Minnesota 2, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.