6N: Wales change only 2 for Italy match

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales is starting lock Cory Hill and scrumhalf Gareth Davies against Italy this weekend in the only changes to the lineup which beat England 40-24 in the Six Nations 10 days ago.

Hill replaced Adam Beard, and Davies was in for Kieran Hardy, who injured a hamstring against England and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Wales leads the Six Nations after beating Ireland, Scotland, and England for a Triple Crown. Beat Italy in Rome on Saturday, which is expected, and Wales will go to Paris next week for a shot at a Grand Slam.

Hill and Davies bring considerable experience having been at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. After their promotion from the reserves on Tuesday, Jake Ball and Lloyd Williams came in, along with prop Rhys Carre and flanker Aaron Waimwright.

Rhodri Jones, a reserve prop against England, was released from the squad after hurting a calf in training.

“Three from three is a great start but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons,” coach Wayne Pivac said in a statement. "We've had a two-week buildup to this game, trained really well in the fallow week, and are looking forward to round four.”

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams, Dan Bigger, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Cory Hill, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

