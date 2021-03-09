Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 21:58
Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged more than two months after police say he fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City office for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before being shot by troopers.

Tayland Rahim, 28, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Rahim remains hospitalized for his injuries from the shootout. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rahim as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators have said that people inside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit heard shots the night of Jan. 4. Troopers then saw Rahim holding the rifle as he approached the main entrance and fired several shots.

Rahim was shot after he didn't comply with several orders from the troopers, officials said. No law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting. Authorities haven't released details about a possible motive.

Updated : 2021-03-09 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official