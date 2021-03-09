Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Revisiting a world on the precipice, a year ago

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/09 21:01
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington,...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews dress in ISIS militants costumes during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020...
Gonzaga's Martynas Arlauskas, from left, Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev celebrate after defeating Saint Mary's in an NCAA college basketball game in th...
Opposition protesters clash with police blocking their march in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader J...
A shopper holds an item surrounded by mostly empty shelves in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. People have emptied shelves of ...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill arrives to speak to members of the press at the Nation...
Waiters wearing masks serve food and drink in a terrace outside Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match betwe...
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleanin...
Defense attorney Donna Rotunno meets the press outside the courthouse after Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, in New York, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Wei...
Few people walk at the Naviglio Grande canal, one of the favorite spots for night life in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Italy entered its sec...
House Democrats crowd into an elevator as they rush to the chamber for a vote just after meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who...
An Indian medical officer offers hand sanitizer to a child during an awareness campaign against the coronavirus at a train station in Bangalore, India...
Tourists take in the view from the Edge, the new observation deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards in New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Edge...
Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Stocks are closing sharply lower on ...
Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier attempts a shot at goal in front of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a second leg, round of 16, Champions L...
PSG supporters gather outside the Parc des Princes stadium during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain a...
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Wash...
A woman walks in front of a stage and carousel at Pier 39 in San Francisco, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesda...
A patient is prepared for surgery at Idlib central hospital in Idlib, Syria, March 12, 2020. Idlib city is the last urban area still under opposition ...
Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the coronaviru...
Palestinian Health workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in the Al-omari mosque in Gaza City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (...
A man dressed as a ghost stands on the empty tribune prior the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Linzer ASK and Manchester Unit...
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike...

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington,...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews dress in ISIS militants costumes during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020...

Gonzaga's Martynas Arlauskas, from left, Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev celebrate after defeating Saint Mary's in an NCAA college basketball game in th...

Opposition protesters clash with police blocking their march in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. U.S.-backed Venezuelan political leader J...

A shopper holds an item surrounded by mostly empty shelves in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. People have emptied shelves of ...

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill arrives to speak to members of the press at the Nation...

Waiters wearing masks serve food and drink in a terrace outside Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match betwe...

Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleanin...

Defense attorney Donna Rotunno meets the press outside the courthouse after Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, in New York, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Wei...

Few people walk at the Naviglio Grande canal, one of the favorite spots for night life in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Italy entered its sec...

House Democrats crowd into an elevator as they rush to the chamber for a vote just after meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who...

An Indian medical officer offers hand sanitizer to a child during an awareness campaign against the coronavirus at a train station in Bangalore, India...

Tourists take in the view from the Edge, the new observation deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards in New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Edge...

Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Stocks are closing sharply lower on ...

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier attempts a shot at goal in front of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a second leg, round of 16, Champions L...

PSG supporters gather outside the Parc des Princes stadium during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain a...

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Wash...

A woman walks in front of a stage and carousel at Pier 39 in San Francisco, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Indian revelers, faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, Wednesda...

A patient is prepared for surgery at Idlib central hospital in Idlib, Syria, March 12, 2020. Idlib city is the last urban area still under opposition ...

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the coronaviru...

Palestinian Health workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in the Al-omari mosque in Gaza City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (...

A man dressed as a ghost stands on the empty tribune prior the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Linzer ASK and Manchester Unit...

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike...

To look at year-old photographs is to revisit a world divided. There were places where life had already been short-circuited by a raging plague -- and others where it was just becoming apparent that the monster was in the house.

In Madrid, store shelves are empty as residents prepare for a lockdown. The gates are locked to the Forbidden City in Beijing, guarded by masked guards. A single Palestinian workman sprays disinfectant at the Al-omari mosque in Gaza City.

But in retrospect, a photo of a COVID-19 briefing by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Mike Pence and other health advisers on March 10 -- a day before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic -- is a study in obliviousness. Eight people crowd the podium. None wears a mask.

So many of the photographs feature unadorned faces, and to 2021 eyes it is jarring. Is it possible that three Gonzaga University basketball players, celebrating a victory over St. Mary’s in the NCAA tournament, could hug barefaced? That members of Congress could crowd into elevators? That Indian revelers could dance rapturously in the streets on Holi, the Hindu festival of colors?

Journalists jammed together to question lawyers for Harvey Weinstein after his sentencing for rape and sexual assault; demonstrators clashed with police in Caracas, Venezuela. But in that very moment, teams garbed in protective equipment, head to foot, set out to disinfect the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in that state.

The divide can be seen in Champions League games across Europe -- some were played before fans, and some were not for fear of spreading the disease. A full stadium was on hand to watch Kieran Trippier’s acrobatic shot for Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England; there were fireworks but no crowd at the match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Paris.

And in Linz, Austria, a lone, ghostlike fan wore a sheet and stood amid the empty seats.

Updated : 2021-03-09 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official