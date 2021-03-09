Alexa
Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 20:46
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokoh...

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

Nissan says silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components can cause oxidation that can make the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start. Owners may see a malfunction indicator light on the dashboard if the condition happens.

Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Owners will get a interim repair letter in April that will tell them to schedule a service appointment if they experience the problem. When sufficient parts are available in the fall, a second letter will be sent telling all owners to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the switch and add a protective grommet.

Updated : 2021-03-09 22:11 GMT+08:00

