Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 19:16
PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-G...
PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer matc...

PSG's Neymar, right, is fouled by Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-G...

PSG's Neymar reacts to the referee Benoit Bastien as he claims a foul after a challenge by Marseille's Alvaro during the French League One soccer matc...

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-09 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official