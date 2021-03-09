Alexa
  1. Home

Russian disinformation mainly targets Germany — EU report

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/09 07:39
EUvsDisinfo has identified a systematic campaign against Germany

EUvsDisinfo has identified a systematic campaign against Germany

Germany is the main focus of Russian disinformation in the EU, the bloc's diplomatic service revealed on Tuesday.

A new report found targeted campaigns both at the political level and through media close to the Kremlin.

What is in the report

The EUvsDisinfo database found that since late 2015, more than 700 cases of Russian disinformation have been collected on Germany. The report stated that:

  • No other EU Member State is attacked more fiercely through disinformation.
  • The Kremlin is "creating an image of a Germany, where a few sane voices are heard among a chorus of irrational 'Russophobia.'"
  • German politicians are accused of avoiding dialogue with Russia.

Russian media and politicians have used news stories, particularly about Russian children, to accuse the German authorities of systematically suppressing Russians in Germany.

Similar negative news stories about Germany are omitted from the German-language versions of the same Russian media.

Such Russian "doublespeak" is systematic and deliberate. The strategy sows uncertainty and discord, and leaves Russian officials more room to maneuver, the report stated.

The Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry have showed a willingness to enter into a dialogue, while allowing attacks on Germany and other EU countries via Russian media outlets.

Russian disinformation in the EU

​Other countries in Europe have also been targeted by Russian disinformation campaigns, the report found.

France was targeted more than 300 times, Italy around 170 times and Spain more than 40 times.

The EU's European External Action Service analyses publicly available media reports and statements on the EUvsDisinfo database.

The database currently comprises over 6,500 samples of pro-Kremlin disinformation and is updated weekly.

dpa contributed to this report

Updated : 2021-03-09 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official
Famous Taiwan restaurant's mask color restriction legal: Labor official