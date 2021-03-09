Taiwan tells CCP to accept 'cross-strait reality'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the Chinese foreign minister's claim that there is "no room for compromise in its bid to "unify" with Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should accept the "cross-strait reality" and "respect public opinion in Taiwan."

During a press conference at China's annual National People’s Congress, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) stated three points regarding Taiwan. First, he claimed that there is only "one China" in the world and Taiwan is "an inalienable part of Chinese territory."

Second, he said that the "two sides of the Taiwan Strait must be unified" because it is a general trend and the "collective will of the Chinese nation." He added that the Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to "safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity" and is capable of thwarting any form of "secessionist acts of Taiwan independence."

Third, he claimed that the "one China" principle is the political foundation of Sino-U.S. relations and is an "insurmountable red line." He swore that the Chinese government "has no room for compromise on the Taiwan issue and no room for concessions."

At a press conference on March 8, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Wang's remarks by emphasizing that the U.S. position on Taiwan remains clear. "We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.

She went on to reiterate the U.S. commitment to its existing obligations to Taiwan: "We maintain our long-standing commitments as outlined in the three communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances, and we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. So, our position remains the same"

On Tuesday (March 9), MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) pointed out that Taiwan has never been part of the People's Republic of China. She said that Beijing's use of various means to suppress Taiwan will not improve cross-strait relations and will only increase Taiwanese peoples' "strong aversion to the Chinese government and arouse stronger and more open international support for Taiwan."

She said Taiwan’s position of firmly safeguarding national sovereignty, democracy, and freedom has always been consistent. Ou then stated that "the Republic of China Taiwan is a sovereign country, and Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China."

The spokesperson asserted that it is up to the 23 million people of Taiwan to decide the future of the country, and "the results of the people's decisions must be respected." Ou stated that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is "the shared responsibility" of the two countries, rather than "one side imposing one-sided claims on the other side through threats and suppression."

She closed her rebuttal by calling on the CCP to "face up to cross-strait realities, respect public opinion in Taiwan," make goodwill gestures, and prioritize constructive dialogues and exchanges. Ou said that only through these measures can the rights and interests of people on both sides of the strait be protected.

Regarding Psaki's comments, Ou said that Taiwan sincerely thanks U.S. President Biden for continuously showing firm support for Taiwan since he took office. She noted that the U.S. has pledged that it will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defense capabilities.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan and the U.S. have shared values such as democracy, freedom, and human rights. The spokeswoman vowed that on the basis of the "long-term and deep foundation" built by the two nations, Taiwan will continue to "work closely with the Biden administration and deepen the close and friendly all-around cooperative partnership."