BYU beats Pepperdine in OT to reach WCC final vs No. 1 Zags

By Associated Press
2021/03/09 16:34
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 23 points and Matt Haarms hit the go-ahead foul shots with 2:01 left in overtime, sending BYU to an 82-77 win over Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night.

On the following Waves possession, Haarms blocked a jump shot by Sedrick Altman to help the Cougars advance to play No. 1 Gonzaga for the championship Tuesday night.

Colbey Ross made a tying jumper for Pepperdine as time expired in regulation.

Haarms scored 18 points for BYU (20-5), and Brandon Averette added 16.

Kessler Edwards had 20 points for the Waves (12-12). Ross added 16 points and Jade’ Smith had 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-09 17:43 GMT+08:00

