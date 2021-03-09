Golden Globe-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao faces backlash in China

Director Chloe Zhao (left) on the set of Nomadland (AP photo, Searchlight Pictures) Director Chloe Zhao (left) on the set of Nomadland (AP photo, Searchlight Pictures)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chloé Zhao, the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe Award for best director, is facing a backlash in her native China over a 2013 comment describing the country as a place “where there are lies everywhere,” the New York Times reported on Saturday (March 6).

The Beijing-born independent filmmaker at first received praise for her achievement, but Chinese netizens soon uncovered her interview with a film magazine in the United States.

After its performance at the Golden Globes, “Nomadland” became a frontrunner for the Academy Awards as well, but it was not clear whether the sudden criticism in China would lead to an outright ban in the communist country.

Censors removed references to the movie and to its planned April 23 release date from popular Chinese social networks, without comment from Chinese or U.S. producers and distributors of Zhao’s film.

According to the New York Times, the controversy over “Nomadland” might endanger her next project, the Marvel superhero extravaganza “The Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie, a potentially much more lucrative movie at the Chinese box office.