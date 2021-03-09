Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan planning to recruit 18,000 soldiers in 2021

Ministry of National Defense reveals plan to ensure country’s combat readiness

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/09 17:25
Taiwan looks to enhance combat readiness by expanding its military forces. 

Taiwan looks to enhance combat readiness by expanding its military forces.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Tuesday (March 9) that it is planning to add approximately 18,000 new recruits to the country's military roster this year to enhance its defense capabilities against China.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Major General Xia De-yu (夏德宇) said that Taiwan's armed forces will recruit a total of 18,294 soldiers in 2021. It said the new recruits will train and serve at nine different units and become commissioned officers, sergeants, and regular service members.

Xia mentioned that the military was able to enlist more soldiers than it had expected last year. Out of the 21,040 people who joined the military through the MND's recruitment program in 2020, 4,185 are now commissioned officers, 2,009 are sergeants, and 1,4846 are volunteer enlisted soldiers.

To lower the impact of Taiwan's low birth rate on conscription, Xia said the MND has increased its effort to attract more high school graduates and university students to join the military. The "National Defense Bachelor's Degree Program" allows high school graduates to pursue their studies at top public universities while receiving military training, and the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) is set up for current students at all private or public universities across the country, he explained.

Meanwhile, MND Spokesman Shi Shun-wen (史順文) said that the ministry has begun scheduling official exchanges with international think tanks. He said Taiwan sends the most outstanding soldiers overseas each year to cultivate and enhance their skills.

MND
Ministry of National Defense
Taiwan military
Taiwanese military
recruitment
conscription
Chinese threat

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/09 08:13
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan
2021/03/05 15:25
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/04 10:44
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/03 11:47
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
Taiwan's Coast Guard to hold artillery drills March 2, 9
2021/03/02 11:50

Updated : 2021-03-09 17:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
2 dead as gun violence erupts in 3 Taiwan cities Sunday
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
2021 Taipei Rose Festival to showcase 700 varieties of roses
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
China expands its 2 air force bases closest to Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble on horizon
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident
Taiwan teen's toe falls out of sock after accident